The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the result of the CA Intermediate exam May 2022 session. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was held between May 14 and 30.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Steps to check CA Inter result May 2022:

Visit official website icai.nic.in Click on the result link for Intermediate Examination Enter your 6 Digit Roll Number and PIN/Registration No and submit The CA Intermediate result scorecard will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check ICAI CA Inter result 2022.

Students can check both their result and merit list at the official website.