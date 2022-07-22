Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key of the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP PGECET 2022). Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 23 upto 5.00 PM.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets will be uploaded on 21-07-2022 05:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Objections will be received from 21-07-2022 05:00 PM to 23-07-2022 05:00 PM,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer keys

Visit AP PGECET official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Preliminary answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

