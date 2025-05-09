The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has deferred the Chartered Accountants May 2025 examinations scheduled to be held between May 9 and 14, 2025, amid India-Pakistan conflicts. As per the notification, the revised schedule will be released in due course at icai.org.

ICAI took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Important Announcement-In view of the tense security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of CA Final, Intermediate & PQC Examinations [International Taxation–Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025 stand postponed.”

Earlier, the Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively. The Final examination for Group I and Group II was to be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025.