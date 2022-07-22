The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Secondary School Examination (Class X)-2022 today, July 22. Students can download their results from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10th Term 2 examination was held from April 24 to May 24. To get their results, candidates will require their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

As per a report by NDTV, the board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 10, 12 result considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result weightage is 30 per cent, the term 2 is 70 per cent.

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022”

Key in your Roll Number, School No., Date of Birth, Admit Card ID. and submit

The CBSE SSC result will appear on screen Download the result take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CBSE 10th result 2022.