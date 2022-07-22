The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) today, July 22. Students can download their results from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

To get their results, candidates will require their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. This year, the total pass percentage is 92.71%.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 1444341 candidates have registered for the exam, of which 1435366 candidates appeared. A total of 1330662 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination. The pass percentage of girls and boys is 94.54% and 91.25%, respectively.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2022 (Link 1), (Line 2) or (Link 3)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.