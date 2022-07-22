CBSE 10th result 2022 declared; here’s direct link
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Secondary School Examination (Class X)-2022 today, July 22. Students can download their results from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 10th Term 2 examination was held from April 24 to May 24. To get their results, candidates will require their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
As per a report by NDTV, the board has declared the consolidated CBSE Class 10, 12 result considering the term 1 and term 2 marks. While term 1 result weightage is 30 per cent, the term 2 is 70 per cent.
Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2022:
- Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2022”
- Key in your Roll Number, School No., Date of Birth, Admit Card ID. and submit
- The CBSE SSC result will appear on screen
- Download the result take a printout for future reference