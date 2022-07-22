Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and question paper of the Housekeeper Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Housekeeper exam 2022 was held on July 9. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 33 vacancies of Housekeepers.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on the official website from July 24-26. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge.

Here’s RSMSSB Housekeeper answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Housekeeper answer key 2022:

