The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the hall ticket for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 4 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. As per the Preliminary result, a total of 1025 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.