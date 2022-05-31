The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Staff Nurse (Male) exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2022 was held on April 10 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at centres in Parayagraj and Lucknow. The answer keys were released on April 13.

As per the merit list, 1025 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Main exam.

Steps to download UPPSC Staff Nurse answer key 2022:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ under Download Segment

SElect the answer key series The UPPSC Staff Nurse answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.