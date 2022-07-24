The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result of ISC Class 12 board result 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website cisce.org.

The ISC Semester 2 exams were conducted from April 26 to June 13. The total pass percentage this year is 99.38%.

As per a report by NDTV, a total of 96,940 candidates had appeared for the exam. The pass percentage of boys and girls is 99.26 and 99.52 percent respectively.

Moreover, to get ISC Results 2022 on your mobile, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 9248082883.

Steps to check ISC result 2022:

Visit the official website cisce.org Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha and submit The ISC result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check CISCE 12th result 2022.