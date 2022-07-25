National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of District Quality Monitors. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website sams.co.in from July 28 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Dental/ Graduate in Ayush/ Graduate in any subject with master in hospital management/Hospital Administration/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.