The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, July 26, release the answer key for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examination 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of objections is July 28 upto 5.00 PM and the result is scheduled to be released in the first week of August.

TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 was conducted on July 21 and July 22. The state-level entrance exam is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.