Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer and Assistant Surgeon 2022 (Labour Department Government Of Madhya Pradesh). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from August 12 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 11, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from August 18 to September 13 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 IMO/Assistant Surgeon posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from the unreserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.