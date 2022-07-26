ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iari.res.in.

The preliminary computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on July 29 in four shifts — 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

“Information regarding the city of the examination center and the date of the exam for the post of Assistant has been sent through SMS and e-mail to all the prospective candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website On the homepage, click on Admit Card link under Recruitment Cell link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.