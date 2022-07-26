Arunachal APPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Development Officer posts, link here
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till September 5.
The APPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 vacancies for Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) in the state Department of Agriculture.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Not less than 21 years and more than 32 years as on September 5. Relaxation of 5 Years in Upper Age Limit for APST.
Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Agriculture) from any recognized University.
Selection process
Eligible applicants will be required to undertake a written exam and qualified candidates will be eligible and invited for the Interview/VivaVoce.
Application Fee
APST Applicants : Rs 100
Other Applicants: Rs 150
Steps to apply for APPSC ADO recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration”
- Register and login to your profile and apply for the post
- Fill up the details and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee
- Take a printout for future reference