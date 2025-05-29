The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for the Probationary Officer (PO) (under Phase III process). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment process aims to fill 600 PO vacancies across SBI branches nationwide. The Mains exam (Phase II) was held on May 5, 2025.

Steps to download PO interview call letter 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Go to Careers — Recruitment Results Click on the PO interview call letter 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO interview call letter 2025.

Meanwhile, the registration window for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) under Advertisement No: CRPD/ CBO/ 2025-26/03 closes today, May 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 posts.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on April 30, 2025. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to apply for CBO posts 2025.