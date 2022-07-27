The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will soon declared the result of Class 12th for Science and Commerce streams. Students will be able to download their results from the official website chseodisha.nic.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

Around 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 board examination. The exam was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has also confirmed that the result for Arts stream will be published in a week.

To qualify the exam, candidates are required to secure minimum 33% marks in aggregate and in individual subjects.

Steps to download the result