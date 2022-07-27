Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result is expected to be declared today, July 27. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The exam is conducted for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.