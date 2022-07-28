Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will today, July 28, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Building Inspector. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 157 posts of Building Inspector in the Department of Local Government, Government of Punjab. The initial pay will be Rs 35,400.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Architecture/Architecture Assistantship from the State Board of Technical Education Punjab or from any other recognized institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against the desired post Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

PPSC will conduct a joint competitive written exam comprising of 120 questions for a total 480 marks. No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts.