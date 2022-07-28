The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022) revised admit cards have been released. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

“The applicants of TS ECET 2022 examination are advised to download their revised Hall-Tickets from 27.07.22 @3PM onwards,” reads the notice.

The exam will be conducted on August 1 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 which was deferred due to heavy rainfall in the State.

Candidates can download the Syllabus and exam pattern available on the website:

Direct link to the Pattern of Exam.

Direct link to the Syllabus.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hallticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.