Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 was held on July 3. The exam will be held in an OMR-based offline mode. The MPPSC AE result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 193 Dental Surgeon vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer and Response Sheet” Now click on Dental Surgeon final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.