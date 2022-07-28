Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Transport Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from August 8 onwards.

The last date for submission of the online applications is September 5 upto 5.00 PM. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors vacancies.

The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the month of November 2022. The exam will be held either through Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based examination of Objective Type. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from 7 days prior to the examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 39 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or must hold a diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) awarded by any institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government approved by the AICTE, New Delhi.

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Selection Process

The Selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/OMR based and the selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination as well as fulfillment of physical requirements as per G.O. Ms. No. 07, TR&B (TR.SER) Department, Dt. 28/01/2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.