Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Auditor (Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till August 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in B.Com (1st Division) or M.Com. (2nd Division) from a recognized University or institution.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against the desired post Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written competitive examination to be held for the duration of 2 hours. The examination is a pen and paper-based, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using ball point pen.