JKSSB recruitment 2022: Over 700 vacancies notified under Advt 04/2022, apply from Aug 14
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an official notification for recruitment to over 700 posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in from August 14 to September 146.
JKSSB has advertised a total of 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Refer notification.
Here’s JKSSB 04/2022 recruitment advertisement.
Selection Process
The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) and skill/physical test (post-specific).
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 550 for General Category etc. and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.