Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the answer key of the Main written examination of Sub Inspector of Excise 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment exam was conducted on July 23 and 24. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key till July July 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 87 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key of Main Written Examination for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.