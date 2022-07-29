The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2022 today, July 29 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.

The online test was conducted on July 24 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held three times a year for selection to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses and the scores are accepted by about 200 high-ranking institutions across India.

Steps to download ATMA result 2022

Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com Click on ATMA July 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.