The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer 2022 Diploma exam result has been announced. Candidates can access the result online at the official website msbte.org.in.

The MSBTE has conducted the Summer 2022 Diploma in Engineering and Pharmacy exams from June 8 to 30. Candidates are required to use their seat number or enrollment number to check the MSBTE results.

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer 2022 result:

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in. On the homepage, click on the Summer 2022 result link Enter your seat/enrollment number and click submit The MSBTE result will be displayed Download and take a printout of the result.

Here’s direct link to MSBTE result 2022.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.