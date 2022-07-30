Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for SCT SI Civil posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

“Candidates whose Hall Tickets could not be downloaded may send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 9393711110 or 93910 05006,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State.

As per the notification, a total of 2,47,217 candidates have been registered to appear for the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Tickets” Key in your login details Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

