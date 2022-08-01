The online registration process for Common Admission Test-2021 (CAT 2022) will commence on August 3 at 10.00 AM. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website iimcat.ac.in till September 14 (5.00 PM).

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The admit card will be available for download from October 27.

Here’s CAT 2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% for ST/SC/PWD categories], awarded by any recognized University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

For more details, candidates may check the IIM CAT 2022 Information Bulletin here.

Registration Fee

The online registration fee is Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 2,300 for all other categories of candidates.