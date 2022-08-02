Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC KAS prelims exam was held on July 31. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till August 3 after payment of Rs 500.

The main examination is expected to be held on October 28. The Commission had notified a total of 220 vacancies to be filled through the KAS exam. This includes 100 in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 in J&K Police (G) Service and 70 in J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to check JKPSC KAS answer key 2022: