The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has invited online applications from foreign national candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in till August 11, 2022. The last date for fee payment is August 12.

“Foreign candidates who have appeared/are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022,” reads the notice. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria here.

Application Fee

Candidates residing in SAARC countries (including India) will have to pay the fee of USD 75 and candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries will have to pay the fee of USD 150.

Documents required for registration

Birth certificate for age proof

Class XII passing certificate

Identity proof

Citizenship certificate/Foreign Passport/OCI/PIO Card where applicable

Testimonials where applicable

Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2022

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 registration link for foreign national candidates Register and login to apply Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to register.

The JEE Advanced 2022 registrations for Indian candidates will commence on August 7 and conclude on August 11 at 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released on August 23 and the exam will be held on August 28. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.