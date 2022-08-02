Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 12 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 11 upto 12 noon. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 17 to September 13, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 Medical Specialist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.