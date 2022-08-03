Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the Psychometric Test round of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Police Commando Battalion. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Commando SI Psychometric Test will be held on August 8 for candidates who have cleared the physical PET/PST tests. The Psychometric Test will be conducted at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati, 781019.

To download admit cards, candidates would need to login at the portal using their Application Number, Name and date of birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions.

Here’s Assam Police Commando SI Psychometric Test notice.

Steps to download Assam Police SI admit card: