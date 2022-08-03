Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the registration for online counselling for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can register on the official website tbjee.nic.in till August 10, 2022.

The applicants are required to upload the following documents: (a) Marksheet of H.S (+2 stage) or equivalent Examination, PRTC (not Citizenship certificate)/ other related certificates as proof of residency, Admit card of Madhyamik Examination or equivalent / Birth certificate as proof of age, Caste (SC/ ST) Certificate, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate, Ex-Serviceman Certificate, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to register for TJEE counselling

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in Click on result link and key in your login details Register and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reerence

After Registration candidate must fill up his/her choice to get a seat according to merit. 6. The details of Seat Matrix, Dates for Choice filling and other programme schedule related to online counselling will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to visit frequently our website: www.tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2022 exam was conducted on April 27 in various shifts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.