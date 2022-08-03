The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for the post of Constables/Lady Constables today, August 3. Candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the interview round. The interview will commence from August 17 and the admit card will be released on August 8, 2022.

“Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Paper Call Letters will only be issued in respect of offline candidates only. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venues for appearing in the said interview. The candidates are strongly advised to follow the instructions given in the Call Letters and to visit the websites on a regular basis,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The examination was conducted on May 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February in 2020.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab Click on the final result link for Constable and Lady Constable posts Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.