The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi has released the admit card for Forest Guard Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The PST/PET for the Forest Guard is scheduled to be conducted on August 8 at National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), Matura Road, New Delhi-110003 at 4.00 AM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the website forest.delhigovt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Forest Guard admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 226 vacancies, of which, 211 posts are for Forest Guard, 11 posts are for Wildlife Guard, and 4 posts are for Forest Ranger.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.