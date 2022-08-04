Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group-I Services) 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 1 Oral Test was held from July 13 to 15 and Counselling was held on July 29. The merit list contains the list of Register Number of candidates selected provisionally for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts.

Steps to check TNPSC Group 1 final result 2021:

Visit official website tnpsc.gov.in Under What’s New, click on ‘COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION (GROUP I SERVICES) (Final Result)’ Click on the final result link for the exam The TNPSC Group 1 result merit list will appear on screen Download an take a printout.

Here’s direct link to TNPSC Group 1 final result 2021.