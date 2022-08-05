The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has declared the UP Bachelor of Education entrance exam result 2022 today, August 5. Candidates can check and download their results from University’s official website mjpru.ac.in.

The UP BEd exam 2022 was conducted on July 6 in 75 districts of the state. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the counselling round.

The online counselling process will begin from August 10 onwards.

Steps to download UP BEd result 2022:

Visit the official website mjpru.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘B.Ed.Entrance Result’ link

Click on the download scorecard link Key in your User Id and Password and submit The UP BEd entrance exam result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download UP BEd result 2022.