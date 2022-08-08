Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Physical Education Lecturer. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from August 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years and the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Physical Education from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.