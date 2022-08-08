The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022. Candidates can check and download their rank cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 27.

Steps to download AP ICET result 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the result link Enter Registration Number and ICET Hallticket No to view result The AP ICET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Go to Download rank card, enter login details and download.

Here’s direct link to check AP ICET result 2022.

Here’s direct link to download AP ICET rank card 2022.