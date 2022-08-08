AP ICET result 2022 declared; here’s how to download rank card
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022. Candidates can check and download their rank cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.
The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 27.
Steps to download AP ICET result 2022:
- Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET
- Click on the result link
- Enter Registration Number and ICET Hallticket No to view result
- The AP ICET result scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
- Go to Download rank card, enter login details and download.
Here’s direct link to check AP ICET result 2022.