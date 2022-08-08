The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card/call letter for the interview round for the post of Constable/Lady Constable. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

The WB Police Constable/Lady Constable interview round will commence from August 17.

“Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Paper Call Letters will only be issued in respect of offline candidates only. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venues for appearing in the said interview. The candidates are strongly advised to follow the instructions given in the Call Letters and to visit the websites on a regular basis,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February 2020.

Steps to download WBP Constable interview admit card: