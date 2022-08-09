The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited offline applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Fire Safety Officer and Security Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in. The last date to register for the posts is August 30.

The PNB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 103 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for Officer (Fire-safety) and 80 for Manager (Security).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications:

Fire Safety Officer: B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur.

Security Manager: Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s PNB recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz. 1) Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or 2) Written / Online Test followed by Interview.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 850+ GST as applicable.

Application process

Candidates should download the prescribed application form from the official website (link), fill the same and send it to the bank at the below-mentioned address by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name & date of transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST:_______________________”

CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075