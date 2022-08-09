Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the form and submit on the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 18, 2022, upto 6.00 PM.

Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2022. The Main exam will be held in the following centres:— Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla. The detailed exam schedule along with the admit card will be released in due course of time.

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 200 either online by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI. Candidates are advised to read the instruction booklet carefully before filling and submitting the DAF I.

Steps to fill UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 DAF I Login to the portal using ID/Roll number and password Proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

