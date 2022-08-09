Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani released the result of BITSAT 2022 August. Candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com.

“Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores, if any using the below link,” reads the notification.

BITS Pilani is conducting the BITSAT 2022 for admission to students in various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com Click on BITSAT-2022 SCORE CARD (AUGUST SESSION) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BITSAT August 2022 result.

