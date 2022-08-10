The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the exam dates for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1 at trb.tn.nic.in. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to September 15, 2022.

The admit card will be released in due course of time. The practice test will be released 15 days prior to the examination. The exam schedule for Paper 2 has yet not been released.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on TNTET Paper 1 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.