Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2022 will be held on September 4 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2023.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) — 16

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Now click on “Download” link against COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES EXAMINATION (II), 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.