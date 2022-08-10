UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CDS II exam 2022 will be held on September 4 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2023.
Vacancy details
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 22
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32
- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) — 16
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”
- Now click on “Download” link against COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES EXAMINATION (II), 2022
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.