MAH CET hall ticket 2022 released for MAH B.Ed, B.HMCT
The CET hall tickets have been released for B.Ed., B.Ed. CET +ELCT and B.HMCT.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the hall tickets for various CETs to be held in August. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET hall tickets have been released for B.Ed., B.Ed. CET +ELCT and B.HMCT. All these CETs will be held on August 21 and 22.
Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.
Steps to download MAH CET hall ticket 2022:
- Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the hall ticket link for relevant CET
- Enter application number and date of birth to login
- The MAH CET hall ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.