The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of the supplementary exam for the post of Fireman 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022, from 10.00 AM to 12 noon at Sir Ganesh Dutt Memorial College, West Bailey Road, Near R.P.S. More, Patna-801503.

A total of 194 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on Fireman 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

