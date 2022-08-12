Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from August 13 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is applicable to reserved category candidates, female candidates and third gender candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.