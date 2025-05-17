The Punjab Police has released the computer-based test admit card for the Constable posts in the District Police Cadre and Constables in the Armed Police Cadre scheduled to be conducted from May 19 to 30, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in .

The hall tickets for examinations scheduled from May 31 to June 8, 2025, will be released on May 25. The recruitment aims to fill 1746 vacancies — 1261 posts for constables in the District Police Cadre and 485 posts for Constables in the Armed Police Cadre.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2025

Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Punjab Police Recruitment-2025 tab Click on the Constable admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable admit card 2025.